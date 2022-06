SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire burning a hillside near U.S. Highway 101 on Wednesday morning in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.

In a Twitter post about 10:30 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said the blaze was along southbound Highway 101near the Cesar Chavez off-ramp and that no evacuations had been ordered.

No other information was immediately available.

