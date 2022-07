(KRON) — Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit (Cal Fire LNU) and Napa County Fire (NCF) are responding to a one-acre brush fire close to the Berryessa Estates in Napa County, according to a tweet from Cal Fire LNU.

Cal Fire LNU named the fire the Estates Fire, and it is currently contained. One aircraft was found within the fire perimeter, and the fire is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.