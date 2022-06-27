(KRON) — A brush fire in Hercules that had led to evacuation orders is under control, according to a tweet from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department. Evacuations had been ordered for the fire which was burning near the Westbound I-80 in Hercules and threatening structures, according to an earlier tweet. Fire crews are occupying part of the Westbound 80 and are expected to be there for a prolonged period.

Evacuations had been ordered for an area west of the 80 bordered by San Pablo Avenue to the west and Willow Avenue to the north. Evacuees were being advised to take only important items that are ready and can be carried and to exit Victoria Crescent toward San Pablo Area.

The fire was first reported shortly before 10:00 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.