SAN DIEGO — A brush fire burning in the Potrero community prompted evacuations Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out near Coyote Holler Road and Round Potrero Road, Cal Fire San Diego said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

By 3:20 p.m., the fire, dubbed the “Coyote Fire,” had grown to 200 acres and was burning at a moderate rate of spread, fire officials said. As of 5:12 p.m., the fire doubled in size to 400 acres.

Cal Fire San Diego gave an update on the blaze at 8:18 p.m., saying the fire remains at 400 acres and is 5% contained.

The fire has also caused all schools in the Mountain Unified School District to be closed on Friday, Music Watson with the San Diego County Office of Education told FOX 5.

At least one structure was burned in the fire. Structures on Yerba Santa Road were also threatened.

An evacuation order was in place for residents living within the shaded area of the below map:

Evacuation map (County of San Diego)

For updated evacuation information, visit San Diego County Emergency Site.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Mountain Empire High School’s parking lot at 3305 Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley.

Potrero Elementary School was also evacuated out of an abundance of caution, the San Diego County Office of Education announced.

Residents with pets or livestock could take them to an animal shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita.

Check back for updates on this developing story.