(KRON) — Firefighters are reportedly making good progress on a brush fire that’s threatening homes off of Estes Road south of Chico, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department. Forward progress on the blaze has been halted and Estes Road is closed to all but emergency vehicles at this time.

“Fire personnel will be committed for the next few hours mopping up the fire,” said Cal Fire Butte in a subsequent tweet. Pictures accompanying the tweet showed smoke rising above a scorched landscape of brush with firefighting vehicles in the background.

Brush fire at Chico

A combination of low relative humidity, high winds and warm temperatures have increased fire danger across the Bay Area. With a Red Flag Warning in effect for many parts of the North Bay, fire officials are urging people to exercise caution while taking part in Memorial Day festivities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.