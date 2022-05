(KRON) — Firefighters from the CalFire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit are responding to a vegetation fire near Pope Street and Silverado in St. Helena, according to a tweet from CalFire. Motorists traveling in the area are being advised to use caution and yield to emergency vehicles.

#PopeFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Pope St/Silverado Trl, St Helena. If traveling in the area please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/MnkW64OtF1 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 24, 2022

At 6:57 p.m., Cal Fire reported that the fire was approximately five acres and 50 percent contained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.