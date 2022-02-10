Brush fire reported near San Francisco freeway interchange

There’s a report of a large brush fire in San Francisco’s Silver Terrace neighborhood, according a Tweet from the city’s fire department.

A video on the Citizen app shows the fire department responding to a large plume of smoke at 1 Dorman Avenue, just blocks from where the U.S. 101 and I-280 freeways intersect.

ALERTSF sent out a text at 11:07 a.m. urging people to “avoid the area of Waterville St and Silver Ave due to Fire Activity.”

KRON4 has learned that the fire broke out at an encampment behind Thurgood Marshall High School, which was evacuated. The fire burned one-half acre.

