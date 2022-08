(KRON) — Fire crews are on scene of a brush fire on Seaview Road, according to a tweet from CalFire.

#SeaviewFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is currently at scene of a vegetation fire in the 31400 block of Seaview Road in Cazadero. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/nAvUvrgCoz — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 28, 2022

The fire is in the 31400 block of Seaview Road in Cazadero, according to the tweet. People are asked to avoid the area.