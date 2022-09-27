MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire in Mill Valley on Tuesday afternoon has police encouraging drivers to avoid Camino Alto Grade, according to a Nixle release from Mill Valley Police Department.

As of 2:30 p.m. people on the west side of Camino Alto in Corte Madera are asked to shelter in place. Southern Marin Fire Department is asking those in the area to stay in their current location, in the safest nearby building, or in a safe, unburnable area. As of 3 p.m. the Shelter in Place warning had been lifted

An update from Central Marin Police around 2:45 p.m. stated that fire activity in the area has been extinguished. Drivers are asked to avoid Corte Madera Avenue, west of Tamalpais Drive for area cleanup.

The fire sparked near Kite Hill Lane and Camino Alto. MVPD is asking drivers to avoid the Camino Alto Grade that runs along Camino Alto Open Space Reserve between Mill Valley and Corte Madera. Fire crews with SMFD and Mill Valley Fire Department are on the scene.

