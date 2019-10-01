Building confidence fighting fires: Girls-only camp held in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A girls-only camp was hosted on San Francisco’s Treasure Island to encourage more women to pursue careers in firefighting.

San Francisco Fire Department Cpt. Julie Mau said, “It’s interesting to see the transformation of girls. The first day they come, they think it’s a different sort of a camp. Hesitant. We climb ladders, we do chainsaws, jaws of life. So they are a shy the first day.”

“At the end of the first day, they get very confident. The second day they build on that confidence and they just take off. It’s inspiring to see that transformation,” Mau said.