Bullet goes through woman’s windshield, shears hair from head

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CNN Newsource) — A woman survived a shooting in Citrus Heights on Wednesday.

Sam Avila, the survivor, was driving when a bullet shattered her car’s windshield — narrowly missing her and her three-year-old son.

The bullet came so close to hitting her — it sheared her hair — pinning strands to her headrest.

“That’s when I heard like ‘pop, pop, pop’, my windshield exploded,” Avila said.

Avila and her 3-year-old son, Logan, were driving along Greenback Lane in the area of Sunrise Mall, when bullets went flying from a gunman shooting toward the businesses.

Sam parked her vehicle and immediately looked down to see if she was hit.

She wasn’t.

“My second reaction was to turn my head and check on my son,” Avila said. “I didn’t know what I was gonna look back at, because he was sitting directly behind me. He ended up being okay.”

Her toddler was shocked, but alright and concerned about his mom.

“He was talking to me, he was fine,” she said. “He is such a champion. He was even telling me, ‘relax mommy’.”

When she turned back to check on her son, she noticed just how close a bullet got to hitting her in the head.

“I noticed hair, like sticking out of my seat and I seen the bullet hole,” she said.

Avila suddenly felt the pain on her arm and forehead from the shards of glass that hit her.

“It still burns, it’s actually right here and it’s warm to the touch,” she said.

The bullet barely missed her head but ripped some hair from her scalp, piercing it to the headrest.

Police still don’t know exactly what the gunman’s motive was.

Although they haven’t identified him publicly yet, they say they are familiar with him from a previous incident.

Sam said she is grateful, knowing the outcome could’ve been very different.

“I feel like God is what saved me,” she said. “I don’t know how it missed him, but thank God it did.”