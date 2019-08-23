Bulletproof doors installed inside New Jersey schools

HARRINGTON PARK, N.J. (KRON) — In light of mass shootings nationwide, a school district in New Jersey is taking precautionary measures to keep students safe.

The Harrington Park School District is installing bulletproof doors and bulletproof glass inside its classrooms.

So far, the district’s bought 50 of the doors.

At $2,500 per door and weighing 150 pounds, the district’s superintendent said it’s all about creating a safe environment for students.

“We’re starting to add more militarization into our schools and at the end of the day, schools are for learning,” said Superintendent Adam Fried. “At the end of the day, they’re about math and science and laughing and, for me, I think this was my answer to create that safe room environment.”

Next on the district’s to-do list — replacing all the outside doors.

Other schools in the area have taken note of what the Harrington Park School District is doing — many following suit and ordering the same bullet resistant doors.