Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony has withdrawn his endorsement of U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff in the race to replace the late Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate.

Schiff, a Burbank resident who is facing off against a slew of challengers including fellow Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, was given Anthony’s endorsement “at the beginning of this year,” the mayor said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

While Anthony touts Schiff’s support of “women, LGBTQ individuals, gun violence prevention activists, and labor unions,” he said he cannot back Schiff given the congressman’s support of Israel in the ongoing battle against Hamas.

After the devastating attacks earlier this month, Schiff released a statement supporting Israel’s “right to defend itself.”

“The U.S. must do all it can to assist Israel as it protects its citizens and takes all necessary steps to recover the hostages taken,” Schiff said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those lost and wounded.

“Israel is experiencing its own 9/11 this weekend, and there are no both sides to this attack. Hamas is a terrorist group mass murdering hundreds of innocent Israelis and taking women and children hostage.”

Anthony, who previously received backlash for his participation in a spanking by a drag queen at a private event, supports a ceasefire and a peaceful solution to the fighting, he said in his statement.

The mayor added that the “only thing more dangerous than the rhetoric coming from our GOP controlled congress is all-out war.”

“Until my congressman joins this peace movement, I can no longer, in good conscience, maintain my endorsement of his candidacy for the United States Senate,” Anthony said. “I will not be endorsing any other candidate for Senate while I await his statement calling for peace, at which time he will earn my endorsement again.”

KTLA reached out to Schiff for comment but has not yet heard back.