Burger King manager told to go back to Mexico

EUSTIS, FL (CNN Newsource) — Two customers at a Florida fast food restaurant were caught on camera berating a manager over hearing him speak Spanish to another employee.

A young woman who was at the restaurant sharing a quick meal with her boyfriend said she felt she should record what she was hearing. In the video she shared, two other customers can be heard apparently scolding the restaurant manager when they overheard him speak to another employee in Spanish.

“This is America. our main language is English,” one of the women said.

At first, as the video shows, the employee tried to end the conversation quickly but after more comments from the ladies, the conversation heated up.

“You’re in America, you should speak American English,” the customer says.

“Guess what, ma’am. I’m not Mexican, I’m not Mexican, but you’re being very prejudiced and I want you out of my restaurant right now,” the manager says.

“Yeah, yeah, go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish. Go back to your Mexican country, or Mexican state,” the customer replies.

The woman who shot the video said she was born in Puerto Rico and found the women’s comments discriminatory and offensive, but not surprising.

“I wasn’t surprised because sadly it’s something you see often,” she said.

“You’re very ignorant and disrespectful. Have a great day and get out of my restaurant.”

The video shows that the women did leave the restaurant without any further escalation.

A corporate spokesperson for Burger King said, “There is no place for discrimination in our restaurants. we expect employees and guests to treat each other with respect.”