Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Burger king testing plant-based breakfast sandwich

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — Burger King is testing a plant-based Croissan’wich at some locations.

After the fast-food chain’s meatless impossible whopper’s big success, the restaurant is now targetting the first meal of the day.

The ‘Impossible Croissan’wich’ has eggs and cheese on a croissant coupled with a plant-based sausage patty from impossible foods.

Burger King said the meatless menu options have been key in bringing in younger customers.

The ‘Impossible Croissan’wich’ is only available for a limited time. But if it does well you can expect a nation-wide roll-out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News