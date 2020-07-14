Burger King’s latest sustainability effort: Reduce cow farts

Burger King wants to lower its contribution to methane gas by feeding its cows a healthier diet.

Most methane in the environment comes from bovines releasing gas, what a 6-year old boy would call … farts. Those emissions are a key contributor to climate change.

cow farts & burps are no laughing matter. they release methane, contributing to climate change. that’s why we’re working to change our cows’ diet by adding lemongrass to reduce their emissions by approximately 33%. learn about our ongoing study: https://t.co/kPCXpjfbGL #CowsMenu pic.twitter.com/DnmF8gVVL0 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 14, 2020

The new diet will lead to fewer cow toots releasing the gas into the environment. The cows are being fed 100 grams of lemongrass daily.

Burger King says that can help cut emissions by 33% each day.

Restaurants in some cities will be eating new lemongrass-fed beef whoppers starting Tuesday.