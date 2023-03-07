FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The burned remains of a missing woman suspected to have been murdered by her husband have been found in Fresno County, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Police say the remains were found in a rural, unincorporated area of Fresno County by the FPD and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. DNA was recovered from the remains, and police were able to confirm they belong to 53-year-old Ana Anand Hobson this afternoon.

Hobson was last seen on Feb. 13 and was reported missing two days later. After their initial investigation, police arrested her husband, Gregory Hobson, of Fairfield on Feb. 16. Gregory Hobson is charged with one count of murder and will face arraignment on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

“Our thoughts are with Ana’s family as they receive this heartbreaking news. We can only hope this discovery brings some level of closure to the family as they grieve. Please respect the family’s privacy while they cope with their loss.” — Fairfield Police Department

Police say they will be releasing no further information until the investigation has concluded.