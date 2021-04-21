Burning Man mulling mandatory COVD-19 vaccines for August

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2013 file photo, the “Man” burns on the Black Rock Desert at Burning Man near Gerlach, Nev. With Burning Man less than 100 days away, organizers are awaiting permits and decisions by federal land managers that could reshape the cost and conduct of the counter-culture festival in northern Nevada.(Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Burning Man organizers are considering requiring attendees to prove they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 if they move forward with plans to hold this year’s counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert.

But they backed off an earlier statement indicating they had already decided to make the shots mandatory. The organizers say they won’t decide for sure until the end of the month whether the event will even take place.

Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell had said in a video message posted on the group’s web site on April 8 that the vaccines would be required. She said in an updated statement last weekend that she had misspoken.