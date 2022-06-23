(KRON) — A bus driver and a passenger were injured on Thursday after a Petaluma Transit bus was involved in a single-vehicle collision. The bus was traveling south on Marie Drive approaching East Washington when it left the roadway and struck a fence on the south side of Maria Drive, according to an alert from the Petaluma Police Department.

There was only one passenger on board at the time of the collision. The driver and the passenger both sustained minor injuries. Both were treated by Petaluma Fire Department Paramedics and released.

The traffic control system which controls signal lights for the intersection was damaged in the crash. Crews were working to repair the traffic control signal as of Thursday evening. It is expected to take several days to make the repairs.





Temporary stop signs and lights have been put in place at the intersection in the meantime.

A power pole that was also struck in the crash knocked out power to the neighborhood. PG&E was able to restore the power to most customers in the area and were actively working to restore power to other customers, according to the alert.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing. If anyone witnessed the collision, they are asked to contact the Petaluma PD Traffic Unit at (707) 778-4372.