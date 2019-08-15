BART to close East Bay stations this weekend during track construction

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Measure RR-funded track rebuilding work begins this weekend, meaning buses will replace BART during the construction.

BART stations from Orinda to Walnut Creek will be closed on Saturday and Sunday while the agency works to replace its nearly 50-year-old track components.

Free buses are being offered.

Officials say to expect delays of 40 minutes or more.

In addition, two eastbound lanes of Highway 24 at Lafayette Station will be closed during the construction work.

The lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Drivers can expect delays up to 30 minutes.

The rebuilding work will replace tracks that were built at the start of the the service, back in the early 70s.

Officals say that riders will experience a quieter, safer and more reliable ride one the work is completed.

