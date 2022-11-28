SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Less than a week after Mayor London Breed announced new measures to make Union Square a safe space for shoppers and storeowners, a local business in the area was robbed, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m., officers were called to a business on the 400 block of Bush Street — on the edge of the Chinatown and Union Square neighborhoods — due to a report of a robbery. The victim on the scene told police that suspects had entered the store with weapons. The suspects then reportedly fled the scene, taking property from the store with them in a vehicle.

SFPD would not confirm the cash value of the items that were stolen, or the exact location of the robbery due to the status of the investigation. However, the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the robbery hit the Leica Camera store, and the owner claims that over $178,000 worth of items were stolen.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 to start a message with SFPD.