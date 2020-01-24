2020 tax-filing season opens Jan. 27

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The IRS will begin accepting tax returns for 2019 starting on Monday, Jan. 27.

If you have a return coming, the sooner you file, the sooner you can expect the cash back.

The IRS typically issues refunds for electronic filers within three weeks.

Filing a paper return can take about twice as long for a refund to get to you.

You can always submit your return early, but you don’t actually have to pay that tax bill until the April 15 deadline.

Automatic extensions to Oct. 15 are available.

Officials said there are few changes for 2019 individual returns compared to alterations for tax-year 2018.

Some things to keep in mind for this year’s filing – the penalty for not carrying personal health insurance has been dropped and no longer applies on federal tax returns starting in 2019.

Taxpayers over age 65 who don’t itemize have the option of using a new return – the 1040-SR, which is a simplified version of the 1040.

