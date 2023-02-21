SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Google’s plans for its mega campus in downtown San Jose are facing some obstacles forcing the company to reassess the project.

The project would bring 4,000 living units, stores and employ 25,000 jobs. For the city of San Jose, it also would bring in $155 million in revenue and help the city handle its homeless population. But that money won’t come unless Google employees are inside the offices.

This plan, which was approved two years ago, might not happen as Google recently announced that it is laying off about six percent of its work force, which would impact about 12,000 employees worldwide–1,200 of which live right here in the Bay Area

Also, Google is looking to get out of obligations at office sites since many employees are still working from home.

While Google has not officially said they are no longer going to build the mega campus, these recent moves don’t appear to be good signs for San Jose.