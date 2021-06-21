American Airlines blames labor shortage for canceled flights

FORT WORTH, Texas (NBC/KXAN) – American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend and Monday because of significant staffing and maintenance issues.

The airline canceled 123 flights Saturday, 178 on Sunday and 97 on Monday. American expects to cancel 50 to 80 flights per day through July.

The airline says it has a shortage of labor as more people return to flying.

American said it will attempt to notify customers far in advance of their flights and provide an opportunity for customers to rebook on alternative flights through its app.

You can check the status of your flight at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s online flight board.