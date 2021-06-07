Apple 2021 Worldwide Developer Conference: How to watch

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 03, 2019 in San Jose, California. The WWDC runs through June 7. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference is back on June 7, 2021 with CEO Tim Cook and the team share the company’s latest products.

Click here to watch the livestream at 10 a.m.

The promo video features dozens of Memojis with a text bubble that reads, “who’s ready for next-level updates?”

Apple revealed iOS15, which includes spatial audio for FaceTime – it’s going to make your friends sound like they’re sitting in different places around you.

The mic will also have a voice isolation feature that blocks out ambient noise and makes the speaker’s voice sound “crystal clear,” Apple said. You can also switch between that and ‘wide spectrum’ which would take in the noise around you.

In the last Apple event, the company debuted several new products including AirTags and redesigned Macs.