LinkedIn is down: Thousands unable to access

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People were unable to access LinkedIn on Tuesday morning, finding the message “Unknown Host” rather than their professional feeds.

LinkedIn down

According to Downdetector, reports of the LinkedIn outage spiked around 11 a.m. with over 24,000 users.

It appears to be nationwide, with people commenting problems from California to South Carolina.

The company tweeted that they are looking into the issue at 11:06 a.m.

Some members may be experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop. We’re working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience! — LinkedIn Help (@LinkedInHelp) February 23, 2021

“Some members may be experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop. We’re working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience!”