‘Do not drive’ notice: Some Subaru vehicles under recall for crash concern

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Subaru has issued a do not drive notice and recall alert on some vehicles on Wednesday.
The alert impacts 802 Model Year 2021 Impreza vehicles.
Subaru says there’s a chance the lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side may fail. “If this happens, the tire could contact the wheel well, resulting in a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
You can check the NHTSA website or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 to check if your vehicle is under the alert.
NHTSA says impacted drivers should not use drive their vehicle until the recall repair is complete.