Google updates work-from-home policy amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The pandemic has opened the door to permanently changing the routine office job, and one of the world’s most powerful companies is considering whether to walk right in.

The New York Times obtained an email from a top executive of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, which lays out the idea of having employees come in for just three days a week when it’s safe to return to the office.

“No company at our scale has ever created a fully hybrid work force model — though a few are starting to test it — so it will be interesting to try,” according to the NYT’s copy of the email written by Sundar Pichai.

The Times adds that some employees who work with customers or in labs would be exempt from this out of necessity.

Pichai believes the flexible work week could increase productivity and well-being, according to the email.

Alphabet Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, and this hybrid model could mean more tech exodus from the Bay Area.

In the past weeks, Hewlett-Packard, Oracle and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced they are moving out of Silicon Valley.

Alphabet Inc. has not made any mention of moving, but if they allowed employees to work mostly from home, these employees may be influenced to live further out.

Work from home during the pandemic has already significantly decreased rent in San Francisco, one of America’s most expensive places to live. People who came to the Bay Area for jobs aren’t staying to work from their apartments.

Alphabet Inc. has a history of being ahead of trends, the company boasts.

“We’ve long believed that over time companies tend to get comfortable doing the same thing, just making incremental changes. But in the technology industry, where revolutionary ideas drive the next big growth areas, you need to be a bit uncomfortable to stay relevant,” a statement on Alphabet’s website says.

The company’s belief speaks to its tech products, but Pichai’s email shows the same strategy may work for the people who keep the products turning.