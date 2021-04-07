How you can earn Starbucks points with their ‘Borrow a Cup’ trial

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starbucks is testing out a reusable cup program that gets app-users 10 bonus points per use!

The ‘Borrow A Cup’ trial is exclusive to five Seattle locations, where you can order your drink-of-choice in a reusable cup in April and May.

It’ll cost you an extra dollar, but you’ll get that back as an in-app credit once the cup is returned through one of two options:

Drop it off at a contactless kiosk at one of the Starbucks locations, or throw it into a Ridwell reusable cup bag and the Seattle company will grab it from your home.

Courtesy: Starbucks

The reusable cup is a menu item, which people with the Starbucks app can add as a separate item before checkout.

You can add multiple reusable cups to the order, as long as you order lattes, frappes – whatever – to go in the cups! Trenta sized drinks are excluded from the program.

And Starbucks assures that the cups are thoroughly sanitized before they go back into circulation.

They partnered with GO Box, a reuse system operator and service provider, who collects the used cups from stores to professionally clean and sanitize them using commercial dishwashing equipment.

The pilot program only applies to the specific Seattle stores and goes through May 30.

The chain is still not allowing customers to bring their own cups, a change that came with increased health protocols at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.