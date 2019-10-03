List of stores to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day grows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – At least a dozen stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day this year and the list is expected to grow as the holiday draws near.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the following stores will remain closed (as of Oct. 3):

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

As of now the stores that will remain open include:

Best Buy

CVS

Meijer

Walgreens

Other retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s have not released their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours just yet.

Nevertheless many typically open on Thanksgiving night.

Other retailers including REI, Nordstrom, and Home Depot are usually closed.

Check back for updates.

