Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Netflix shares drop

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Netflix and FaceApp.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “I am disabled. I want to take money out of my house for a remodel, but not pay taxes. Thoughts?”

Netflix shares drop: Netflix shares plunged more than 10% after the company said it had lost more than 100,000 U.S. subscribers.

FaceApp privacy concerns: Access to other information the app gets could be used for marketing purposes, also, since according to its privacy notifications, that “may help us or others provide reports or personalized content and ads.”

