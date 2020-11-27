Shoppers spend night outside GameStop ahead of Black Friday

Video credit: @almendraoffair via Storyful

PEMBROKE PINES, Fl. — COVID-19 restrictions meant fewer of the usual scenes of long lines of eager bargain hunters outside US stores for Black Friday, US media reports said.

However, the lure of much-sought items like the PlayStation 5 meant there were several reports that the trend was being bucked at GameStop stores. The chain said it would have limited quantities of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X available for in-store purchases.

Video here shows the line in the early hours of November 27 outside a GameStop in Pembroke Pines. Florida.

The person who recorded the video said she met people on the hunt for PS5s who’d been in line since as early as Tuesday and Wednesday.