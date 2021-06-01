Target fitting rooms are open again

CHICAGO – JULY 18: A sign is seen on the exterior of a Target store July, 18, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. Heightened concerns that energy prices are slowing consumer spending helped to drag shares of Target down today for their biggest one-day percentage slide in eight months. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — No more waiting in the customer service line because those new Target pants just didn’t quite fit.

Target’s fitting rooms are open again, the company said in its updated policy on June 1.

“Fitting rooms are open at all Target stores, except for a small number of fitting rooms being used for vaccinations,” the policy said.

Team members will be on hand to prioritize disinfection in high-touch places like the fitting rooms, the company added.

Fitting rooms were closed in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic started. Now, businesses are feeling relief from the high rate of COVID-19 vaccinations, and declining COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

Last month, Target began allowing fully vaccinated customers and employees to be in stores without face masks, except where it’s required by local ordinances.

This came after the CDC updated its recommendations, saying that fully vaccinated people can resume several indoor and outdoor activities without a mask on.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

A person is fully vaccinated once it has been two weeks since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, or two weeks since the one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

In two weeks, California will be fully reopening, meaning that the state will no longer enforce COVID-19 rules. The state is leaving it to localities to decide what safety measures they want to keep in place.