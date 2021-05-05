Peloton treadmills recalled after child death, other injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Peloton’s Tread+ and Tread treadmills are under two voluntary recalls, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

“Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy,” the CPSC alert said.

The recalls come after a child died from being pulled under the rear of the Tread+. Peloton said it also heard 72 reports of adults, children, pets and objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.

Courtesy: CPSC

The reports included injuries like broken bones, abrasions and lacerations as a result of the incidents. About 125,000 Tread+ treadmills are eligible for a refund, which would be about $4,295.

In addition, Peloton Tread treadmills with model TR02 are under a voluntary recall after reports of the touchscreen loosening, and in some cases detaching and falling.

Courtesy: CPSC

Users from Canada and the UK reported minor cuts, bruises and/or abrasions from the touchscreen – but no U.S. users have reported injuries.

“The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.” Statement of Peloton’s CEO John Foley

According to CSPC, Peloton is currently working on a repair to be offered to Tread owners in the coming weeks. There are about 1,050 units in the U.S. impacted by the recall.