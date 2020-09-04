US unemployment rate falls to 8.4%, adds 1.4 million jobs

by: Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The unemployment rate has fallen to 8.4% in the United States, according to the Labor Department.

Last month, the unemployment rate declined to 10.2%, as the labor market continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Employers added 1.4 million jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, down from 1.7 million in July and the fewest since hiring resumed in May. The economy has recovered barely half the 22 million jobs that vanished when the pandemic paralyzed the nation in early spring.

