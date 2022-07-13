(KRON) — In today’s installment of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses the likelihood of a recession, worse-than-expected inflation increases and advertisers slashing spending for Facebook ads.

Winner: Stocks gyrate after hot inflation report

Stocks slid after June inflation data came in hotter-than-expected, contributing to growing fears that the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive in its fight to tame rising prices.

There’s no spinning this, other than the Fed has to get more aggressive near term and crush demand. That likely cements a recession now.

The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be 10.5% in 2023. A 10.5% COLA would amount to a $175.10 increase to the average monthly retirement benefit of $1,668. In 2022, Social Security beneficiaries received a record 5.9% boost to benefits, the highest increase in about 40 years. However, since then, inflation has kicked up.

The ready-to-drink cocktail wars are heating up. Pepsi teases a bigger alcohol push after the launch of Hard Mountain Dew. Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels in June inked a deal to distribute a ready-to-drink Jack & Coke cocktail.

It’s National French Fry Day, and big brands are leveraging the salty “holiday” to boost customer loyalty. McDonald’s will be giving away free orders of large fries (no purchase necessary) — but only to customers who order through the McDonald’s app. Burger King, Sonic and others all have similar deals tied to their apps.

Google will slow hiring for the rest of this year.

Loser: Inflation accelerated worse than expected

The Fed has its work cut out.

Consumer prices soared at a 9.1% annual pace in June, marking the fastest-growing inflation in more than four decades and paving the way for another steep interest-rate increase from the Federal Reserve later this month.

The consumer-price index rose 1.3% in June from a month earlier, the fastest monthly pace of price gains in the pandemic era.

Costs rose across the board, with almost all major components of the index higher. Gasoline, shelter and food costs contributed most significantly to drive up headline inflation.

Shelter costs reached a 5.6% annual pace.

Used car and truck prices have begun to rise again.

Groceries are up 12.2% over the past year, the largest annual increase since 1979.

The only major categories to see prices fall in June was lodging away from home — a proxy for hotels — and airline fares, suggesting travel costs are beginning to fall after rising sharply in the lead-up to summer.

Energy prices are up 41.6% on a 12-month basis.

Loser: Facebook faces a reckoning as advertisers slash spending

Digital ad sellers are having a bad year.

Analysts expect the social giant Facebook to record zero growth in the second quarter in a first for the company.

The rest of the digital ad sector — Google, Twitter, Snap and others — are also facing a slowdown in growth.

Meta is seeing advertisers diversify away for the first time. Meta used to be the go-to platform and now is losing share.

Scandal after scandal has started to hurt Meta’s brand. Facebook’s handling of misinformation continues to haunt them.

Facebook has been harder hit than other apps by Apple’s privacy update last year that dented advertisers’ ability to target and measure the effectiveness of their ads.

Sheryl Sandberg’s imminent departure does not bode well as a transition in leadership looms.

Facebook users are also aging older the TikTok users.

The saving grace for Facebook is small businesses that still need it.