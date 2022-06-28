(KRON) — On today’s installment of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses the stock market’s gains, California’s upcoming inflation rebate checks and the slow in increasing home prices.

Winner: Stocks try to string together gains

Stock indexes opened in the green, extending a string of gains that began last week.

Optimists believe that a bottom had been found after a brutal start to 2022, while pessimists dismiss the rise as simply a bear-market rally with more pain ahead.

There was incrementally good news from China, with the world’s second-largest economy halving the quarantine time for foreign travelers into the country.

Walt Disney’s Shanghai Disneyland is also set to reopen this week with limited capacity after a several-month closure.

Electric vehicles are getting more expensive. Americans are paying $54,000 on average for electric vehicles — but a year ago, they were paying closer to $44,000.

Crypto scams have cost 46,000 people more than $1 billion since 2021. The median individual loss is $2,600.

Airbnb makes its party ban permanent. Airbnb announced a permanent global ban on parties and events. In 2021, more than 6,600 guests were suspended from Airbnb for violating its party ban.

Winner: Millions of Californians to receive inflation rebate checks

Millions of California taxpayers may get thousands of dollars to help combat the high cost of gas and other goods.

The money will go to taxpayers instead of only to vehicle owners.

About 23 million eligible Californians could each receive payments of up to $1,050 as part of a $17 billion inflation relief package.

Global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries are hurting Californians.

California drivers face the highest gas prices in the nation at $6.32, nearly 30% higher than the national average.

California has a record-setting $97 billion budget surplus.

Lower- and middle-income Californians will likely get the most help.

Single taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 a year and couples who make less than $150,000 a year will receive $350 per taxpayer.

Taxpayers with dependents will receive an extra $350.

Meanwhile, higher-earning taxpayers who make between $75,000 and $125,000 a year and couples who earn between $150,000 and $250,000 will receive $250.

Winner: Home price increases slowed for the first time in months

Brush up on your negotiating skills. Home price increases slowed ever so slightly in April, but it is the first potential sign of a cooling in prices.

Prices rose 20.4% nationally in April compared with the same month a year ago.

In March, home prices grew 20.6%. The last slight deceleration was in November of last year.

In a change from the last five months, when most of the 20 cities saw month-to-month price gains, only nine cities saw prices rise faster in April than they had done in March.

Cities in the South continued to see the strongest monthly gains, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Miami and Tampa.

Tampa, Miami and Phoenix continued to lead the pack with the strongest price gains.

Cities with the smallest gains, although still in double digits, were Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.

San Francisco came up 24%, with LA up 23%.

Mortgage financing has become more expensive.

The housing market is already cooling, with slower sales and reports of price drops among some sellers.

The supply of homes for sale has also increased as inventory last week was 21% higher than it was the same week one year ago.