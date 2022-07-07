(BCN) — In today’s installement of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses Wall Street’s bid to extend its winning streak, Amazon Prime Day’s competitors and the projected decrease in video game sales.

Winner: Markets looks to build on recent gains

Stocks rose as Wall Street looked to extend a modest winning streak.

The market is looking for its first four-day winning streak since late March.

Chipmakers were higher after South Korea’s Samsung posted an 11% jump in profit and 21% surge in revenue for the latest period on strong sales of memory chips.

There’s not much conviction in this move, but it is nice to see that, in the absence of new negative news, that markets are bouncing off of short-term oversold levels.

Jobless claims edge up to their highest since January but are still quite low. The trend is still in the wrong direction

Companies announced 32,517 layoffs in June, a 57% jump from a month ago and the highest total since February 2021.

AMC Theatres had brought back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.

A first-class stamp was $0.20 in 1981. The post office is going to increase stamps to $0.60 in July. That’s a 200% increase. From the end of 1981 to today, the core consumer price index has increased 214%.

Winner: Target and Best Buy summer sales rival Amazon’s Prime Day

Best Buy and Target announced sales to compete with Amazon.com’s annual Prime Day.

Target is having Deal Days. Best Buy is hosting Black Friday in July.

Amazon announced this year’s Prime Day will be from July 12 through July 13.

This isn’t the first time big Amazon rivals are holding counter-sales to Prime Day; Target has been running Deal Days since 2018, and Best Buy joined the contest in 2020.

Target said this year’s event will be its biggest ever.

Prime Day can mean billions of dollars in extra sales for retailers in the often-slower midsummer period ahead of back-to-school sales.

Target will offer a 20% college student discount through Target Circle and will bring back tax-free weekends. Target Red Card has 5% savings on everyday purchases and shopping.

Loser: Video game sales set to fall

Video game sales are set to decline 1.2% annually to $188 billion for the first time in years as another industry that boomed in the coronavirus era faces the grim prospect of a recession.

The sector expanded 26% from 2019 to 2021, reaching a record $191 billion in size.

Gaming got a huge boost from Covid-19 shutdowns as people spent more of their time indoors.

The launch of next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony that same year also bolstered the industry’s fortunes.

Russia was the world’s 10th-largest games market in 2021. Microsoft and Sony have suspended operations in Russia.

After two years of huge expansion, the games market is poised to hand back a bit of that growth in 2022.

Growth is forecast to return in 2023 with God of War, Starfield and Redfall all being big-budget and big-name games.