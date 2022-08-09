(KRON) — In today’s installment of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses a fall in chipmakers stocks, Serena Williams’ retirement and Disney’s monster growth.

Loser: Stocks slip as chipmakers fall

Stocks dipped early Tuesday as investors assessed earnings and awaited key inflation data due out later this week.

Shares of Micron fell 3% after the memory chipmaker warned its revenue may come in below the bottom end of a forecast range.

Morgan Stanley warned that corporate profit margins are likely to contract next year as companies face severe cost pressures

While prices to the end consumer are still rising at a rapid clip, prices for producers are rising at double the pace.

Earnings from companies including Coinbase will be closely watched after market close.

Investors look ahead to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July due out Wednesday morning.

A real life inflation example has emerged as Ford raises the price of electric F-150 Lightning by up to $8,500 due to “significant material cost increases.” The starting prices for the 2023 F-150 Lightning will now range from about $47,000 to $97,000.

Winner: Serena Williams is retiring from tennis

Tennis star Serena Williams says she is retiring from tennis.

Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time. She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles — the most of any man or woman.

“I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next,” she told Vogue.

Williams has a net worth of approximately $260 million, according to Forbes estimates, and made $45.3 million last year.

Nearly all of her earnings have come off the tennis court in recent years. She has sponsorship deals with brands like Nike, AT&T and Gatorade.

Some predict she will be the first female athlete to become a billionaire.

And she has made it a priority to invest in other women.

Williams noted that less than 2% of all venture capital money went to women. She realized there is a strategic imbalance if 98% of that capital is going to men.

Williams indicated that she will still play in August’s U.S. Open in New York City, a tournament Williams has won as a singles player six times.

Loser: Walt Disney expected to show monster growth

As Disney sees a surge in reopened parks, cruises and live sporting events on ESPN, the Magic Kingdom is in a far stronger position than competitors.

DIS is slated to report its results after Wednesday’s close.

We will learn a lot about inflation, COVID-19 and international versus U.S. consumers.

While Disney’s theme parks likely benefited from an easing of COVID-related lockdowns, Wall Street will see what impact high inflation had on consumers’ purchasing power.

Will revenue per Disneyland and Disney World park user increase or decrease?

But as important as parks are to Disney’s bottom line, Disney’s direct-to-consumer segment will likely draw the bulk of the market’s attention.

Will Disney Plus play out like Netflix, who said last month said it lost nearly 1 million subscribers in the April-to-June period?

Last quarter, Disney’s Disney Plus streaming service added a greater-than-expected 7.9 million subscribers. Disney Plus requires significant capital.