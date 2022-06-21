(KRON) — On today’s installment of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks about rising stocks, dropping house prices and airline vs. travel credit card rewards.

Winner: Stocks rise after worst week since March 2020

There is a solid rebound bid in the market today, which is a comforting sight to many following last week’s steep losses.

Market breadth captures the positive disposition.

Advancers lead decliners by a 7-to-1 margin at the NYSE and by a 4-to-1 margin at the Nasdaq.

The rebound trade has also manifested itself in the cryptocurrency market, which got pummeled last week and bled into the extended weekend with Bitcoin prices dropping below $18,000. Currently, Bitcoin is up 3.6% to $21,586.20.

Uber is restarting shared rides in U.S. cities like New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

Food and snack giant Mondelez agreed to buy energy bar company Clif Bar for nearly $3 billion. Emeryville-based Cliff makes Clif, Luna and Clif Kid brands.

Twitter stock jumps as board recommends Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover bid.

Someone paid $19 million to go to lunch with Warren Buffett. And no, it’s not at a buffet. Proceeds benefit Glide, a nonprofit in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district that helps people without homes or who are battling addiction.

Dave & Buster’s is turning a Miami Arcade into a B&B for one night only.

Loser: House Prices Are Likely to Drop as Rates Rise

US house prices are likely to fall as mortgage rates exceeding 6% crimp affordability for the average buyer.

Property prices could contract an annual 5% by the middle of next year.

An average household looking to buy a home for the median price will now have to put more than a quarter of their annual income toward mortgage payments. That surpasses the average 24% seen in the mid-2000s.

We’ve been talking about rising mortgage rates, here is a real life example: The average new mortgage payment in San Jose, California rose nearly $3,000 since the beginning of this year when it was $5,304.

And in New York, mortgages cost nearly $1,000 more per month than they did in January.

“That deterioration in affordability will shut many potential buyers out of the market,” Matthew Pointon, a senior property economist at Capital Economics, wrote to MPA Magazine. “That will reduce the competition for homes, and sellers will eventually see the need to accept a lower price for their property.”

Winner: Airline vs. travel rewards credit cards

These two credit card categories may sound interchangeable, but they are in fact very different.

An airline credit card is a co-branded credit card for a specific airline, and its rewards can only be redeemed with that airline and its airline alliance partners.

A travel rewards credit card, on the other hand, isn’t connected to a specific travel brand, so points earned are transferable and can be redeemed for all kinds of travel booked directly through the card’s travel portal or by transferring points to any number of hotel or airline partners.

For example, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card lets you earn Capital One miles, which can be redeemed through the Capital One travel portal for different travel purchases including flights, rental cars and hotels. You could also opt to transfer your Capital One miles to one of its many airline and hotel partners.

There are three questions to consider when choosing between airline or travel rewards credit cards.

Both types of credit cards present great opportunities to save money on an upcoming trip, and one is not inherently better than the other.

1. How do you typically travel?

If you tend to fly more than three times per year, an airline credit card may be a solid fit, especially if you are loyal to a particular airline.

2. Are there expensive trips in your future?

Expensive trips like Europe usually involve more than one airline, so travel rewards cards such as Amex Membership Rewards® points or Chase Ultimate Rewards® points might work best.

3. What is your budget for an annual fee?

I eat out a lot, so a card with an annual fee doesn’t make me flinch if the card offers triple rewards and things like 300 dollar travel credits.

I never like affinity cards tied to sports teams or universities.

The best travel rewards credit cards:

Winner: American Express® Gold Card

Runner-up: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Best welcome bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Best for luxury travel: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Best for no annual fee: Discover it® Miles

While there are several good travel rewards cards from large card issuers like Chase and American Express to choose from, my personal favorite is the Chase Sapphire Preferred because it gives me the flexibility to redeem my Ultimate Rewards points with several airline and hotel partners that I frequently use.