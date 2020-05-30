Businesses in downtown Oakland board up in anticipation of protests

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Photos show several businesses beginning to board up in downtown Oakland in anticipation of protests following the death of George Floyd.

Chase Bank, Walgreens and other businesses in Oakland are preparing for the unknown.

A protest in downtown San Jose was held Friday afternoon and as of 5 p.m., is still going on.

Thousands nationwide have been taking the streets to protest after a video sparked outrage on social media. The video shows a white Minneapolis police officer use his knee to press down on George Floyd’s neck.







Since the death of Floyd, several U.S. cities have organized protests, in which some were peaceful and some turned violent.

