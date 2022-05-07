(KRON) — The San Francisco Giants took on the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, but the real show started before the game when the Giants and the Bay Area baseball community honored Buster Posey. Posey retired at the end of last season.

Many fans said they were excited to see Posey back on the field, but also sad that it’s likely the last time they will see him there. The Giants honored Posey about an hour before the first pitch and fans filled the park to watch.

The crowd erupted into cheers as Posey walked onto the field at Oracle Park for one last time. Past Giants players and managers spoke during the pre-game ceremony honoring the three-time World Series champion and seven-time all-star.

There was also a montage of his career. When Posey finally took to the podium to speak, he thanked the Giants community.

“I feel so honored to be able to play my entire career here,” he said, “and to be able to play my career in front of you for the last 12 years.”

Some fans say this is the start of a new chapter in Giants history. Posey did get to make two last catches, his two oldest children threw out the first pitches to him.