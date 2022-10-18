OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man killed after a suspect evading police in Oakland crashed into his truck on Monday morning has now been identified.

Agustin Coyotl, 44, of Oakland, died after a man leading police on a chase crashed directly into his truck. Coytl’s family says he was on his way to work when his truck was struck. According to police, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Photos of Coyotl courtesy of his family)

A GoFundMe has been established by Coyotl’s friends and family. Coyotl’s niece, Arely, detailed the family’s loss, “We will always remember him in our hearts and what happened to him is an injustice. We will always remember him as a kind person who gave you help when needed,” the post reads.

KRON On is streaming now

Jonathan Hernandez, 23, of Oakland was wanted before the chase for felony threats and a hit-and-run incident. Hernandez has been arrested, and on Monday Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the department intends to seek charges against him for the crash that took Coyotl’s life.