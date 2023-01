May of the road closure in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A miles-long stretch of Niles Canyon Road, otherwise known as State Route-84, is currently shut down in Fremont due flooding and a landslide in the area, according to 511 alerts.

The closure begins at the intersection of Old Canyon Road and CA-84 and ends in the Sunol area. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and expect delays.