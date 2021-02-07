CA congressman continues to call for Rep. Greene’s expulsion from House

A California congressman has drafted a resolution calling for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be expelled from the House.

“I believe Marjorie Taylor Greene should still be expelled because she helped incite a riot and a mob to break into the Capitol,” said Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles.

Greene was recently removed from her committee positions after Democrats said she’d earned it by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.

“Her comments when it comes to Qanon, when it comes to conspiracy theories, she never disavowed them,” Gomez added.