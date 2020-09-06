CA ISO says, residents must conserve energy to avoid power outages

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California’s Independent Systems Operator spoke with reporters Sunday afternoon to urge residents to conserve power in order to avoid power shut offs.
According to ISO’s power grid, the system is ‘tight and constrained’ and asks consumers to conserve power from 3 to 9 p.m.
The operators also stated that Sunday will be the biggest challenge of the heat wave for the electricity system.
Without power conservation, power outages are ‘likely.’
Alameda Municipal Power says outages are likely to happen on Sunday with outages occurring every 30 minutes.
The first three locations that would be affected include:
- Mid-island, which includes west of Sherman to 9th Street; east of Sherman to Paru; south to Dayton, and north to parts of Marina Village
- East End, which includes everything east of Broadway
- Bay Farm, which includes the north and west sections of Bay Farm
