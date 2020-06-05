CA Latino leaders issue statements in solidarity with Black community

People shout slogans and hold placards, on June 1, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas, as they take part in a “Black lives matter” rally in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Latino Caucus of California Counties and California Latino Legislative Caucus issued a statement strongly supporting the black community as protests continue throughout the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

LCCC President and Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza issued a statement Thursday regarding the current “unrest” throughout the nation.

“For far too long, communities of color, particularly the Black Community, have suffered at the hands of systemic racism and injustice,” Pedroza said.

State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) and Chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus also issued a statement Wednesday in response to the killing of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

“The tragic death of George Floyd and so many of our Black brothers and sisters are in California and in our country have both deeply saddened and angered us all,” Gonzalez said.

“Latinos have historically stood alongside our Black brothers and sisters for many civil injustices and in the moment, it is no different.”

Both Pedroza and Gonzalez voice their support for the black community and are encouraged to raise their voices to demand true reform.

“This time is now for American to not only discuss positive change, but to embrace it. For these reasons, we offer our full support to the Black Community and urge all Latinos/as to stand up and demand equity and justice for all,” Pedroza said.

“We stand in strong solidarity with our colleagues in the Black Legislative Caucus and our communities of color against severe injustice, systemic racism and police brutality in our state and country. Estamos contigo,” Gonzalez said.