COVID vaccine: How many and when shots are coming to California

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California residents can expect to receive 672,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the next few weeks, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a tweet, Newsom specified that healthcare workers and long term care residents will get priority, a policy consistent with governments around the world.

This is an addition to the 327,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Californians can expect to arrive next week.

These vaccines are classified as messenger RNA vaccines and contain material from the virus that causes COVID-19. This gives our cells instructions on how to make the harmless protein or antigen that is unique to the virus.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine requires 2 doses, 28-days apart.

In Phase 3 trials, it demonstrated 95% efficacy. The vaccine must be stored at -94 degrees.

The price is estimated at less than $20 per dose.

Although the Moderna vaccine is also a messenger RNA vaccine it uses a different formulation.

The Moderna vaccine differs from Pfizer in that it can be shipped at -20 degrees and can be kept stable at a temperature found inside a standard home refrigerator.

The estimated price per dose is just over $30.