CA releases ski resort guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – As ski season starts to begin in earnest, the California Department of Public Health issued new guidelines for resorts during the pandemic.

The biggest change is the discontinuing of day-of tickets as well as capacity restrictions at base areas, meaning skiers and snowboarders must plan their trip ahead of time.

Guests can access resorts if they have a valid, pre-purchased lift ticket, have a season pass or secure a reservation in advance.

The guidelines also attempt to limit crowds around popular areas, such as lodges and parking lots, and by having lower capacity for indoor areas, as well as moving as many operations outdoors as possible.

They also don’t encourage any group activates such as lessons, or chairlift rides with people outside of a household.

Many Tahoe resorts have already opened for the season with modified operations. All Vail owned resorts, which include Northstar and Heavenly, have a reservation system in place.

While all of the counties that are home to Tahoe ski resorts (Nevada, Placer and El Dorado) are currently in the most restrictive purple tier, the new guidelines allow most outdoor industries, including ski resorts, to operate in any tier due to the generally low risk of COVID transmission during those activities.