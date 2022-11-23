SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One-fifth of the fluid intake of an average Californian is made up of caffeine and alcohol, according to a recent study.

The study, commissioned by druggenius.com, nonetheless shows that the Golden State’s reputation for health obsession may nonetheless be well-founded: almost one-third of American’s fluid intake generally is alcohol and caffeine.

“Millions of us are fueling the workday with coffees, and taking the edge off in the evenings with a nightcap,” a press release states. “While alcohol has embedded itself in American culture since the beginning of the republic, in recent years coffee culture has been on the rise too — in cities like Phoenix and Austin, almost half of all drinking establishments are now coffee shops. … While numerous studies have revealed the health benefits of coffee, and others argue that alcoholic drinks such as wine can be good for the body, a diet lacking in sufficient water can lead to headaches, fatigue, dull skin, weight gain and sluggish bowel function.”

The United States famously broke from the British love affair with tea after the Boston Tea Party in 1773, joining ally France as a coffee country.

The study, which had over 4,000 respondents, also found that “1 in 3 deem alcohol and coffee as essential purchases in their weekly shops,” and that “the average drinker spends a fairly substantial $947 per year on hangover comfort food and coffees.”

“We’ve all met those people who ‘work hard and play hard’ and seemingly without any noticeable repercussions,” the press release states. “They appear unfazed by hangovers despite having just a few hours’ sleep before having to wake up early the following morning to resume daily life duties, fueled by caffeine. 1 in 10 drinkers who consume alcohol regularly also believe that an increased alcohol tolerance strengthens their body, which may explain why so many consider themselves ‘booze fit.’”

Some 47% of people who work long hours said drinking alcohol at the end of the day helps them “take the edge off.”

“Our love of booze is so profound that the average drinker is content gaining 13 pounds in order to continue consuming their favorite alcoholic beverages,” the press release stated. “This is about the equivalent of permanently carrying around 208 slices of bacon in your body!”

The press release stated that electrolyte drinks “are a great alternative to caffeine,” and can boost energy levels without the anxiety caused by coffee.

If Californians are such fans of both liquor and coffee, it should be no surprise that the Irish Coffee, featuring Irish whiskey and coffee, got its start right here in the City By The Bay, at the Buena Vista Cafe in the Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood.